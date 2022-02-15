Letter: Moved by 'civility' editorial

Moved by editorial

about ‘civility’

We were moved by your Feb. 9 editorial “Relationships, not wins, key to civility,” especially since it highlighted the work of our Fredericksburg United Methodist Pastor Mary McGhee–Pasternak.

Methodists take seriously our founder John Wesley’s challenge to “do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.”

This challenge has led our local church to individually and collectively support the Thurman Brisben Center and Micah Ministries since their founding and to more recently support Afghan refugee resettlement efforts, including the purchase of a rental townhome in a difficult rental market in order to house a refugee family.

It is also leading our members to purchase building lots to donate to Habitat for Humanity so that members of the ALICE community can afford to own a home.

Where there is generosity and a commitment to helping others, relationships will develop, and civility and decency will follow. It is what our society needs more than anything right now.

Sue and Bill Botts

Stafford