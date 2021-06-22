LETTER: Moving concrete plant would impact older neighborhood

Moving concrete plant would impact older neighborhood

I watched the Stafford Board of Supervisors’ June 15 meeting with interest as they voted to rezone county-owned land to accommodate Downtown Stafford, the massive residential area with perpetually decreasing commercial space.

The bright, shiny, new community—which will sit at the Courthouse Road and Route 1 intersection—is seemingly the legacy of Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer, who said, “This is the culmination of work that I’ve been working on for many, many, many years.” However, his vision currently sports an ugly blemish: a concrete batch plant, with all its industrial unpleasantness, lies adjacent to the land planned for that beautiful community with so many homes.

Vulcan Materials, who owns the concrete batch plant, has a proposal before Stafford’s Planning Commission to relocate the plant to its property off Garrisonville Road in North Stafford four miles from Interstate 95. Vulcan cites the redevelopment of the I–95 and Courthouse interchange as reason for moving the still-operational plant.

The proposed site for the concrete production will be 700 feet from a neighborhood. The mandated distance for the ancillary use of crushing concrete is proposed to be 600 feet from property lines.