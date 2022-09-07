Letter: Mr. Colton's concerns are merely Republican talking points

Writer’s concerns are merely GOP talking points

In a recent letter, reader Wayne Colton claims to have “abundant reasons” for not supporting Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s bid for reelection. Significantly, however, he cites only one reason for his opposition: Spanberger’s support of the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act.

Unfortunately, Colton does not explain why he is opposed to lowering prescription drug and health care costs. Nor does he offer any rationale for his opposition to tackling the energy crisis or to reducing the deficit by asking the ultra wealthy and corporations to pay their fair share of taxes.

Rather, instead of addressing these aspects of legislation that he calls “one of the greatest travesties ever visited upon the American public,” Colton chooses to rail against “skyrocketing prices at the pump,” while failing to acknowledge that gas prices have fallen, as of this writing, for the past 70 consecutive days. Moreover, even though it is a basic tenant of our democracy that government’s ability to function hinges upon its ability to collect taxes efficiently and correctly, Colton condemns an increase in the IRS budget.

In so doing, he blithely ignores the fact that the IRS budget, in inflation-adjusted terms, has remained at roughly the same level for the past two decades, while the U.S. population during that same period has grown by 17%.

No one should begrudge another’s right to support the candidate of his/her choosing. However, if one chooses to attack the opposing candidate, he/she should be prepared to discuss the factual basis for doing so and not merely rely on the talking points of one’s own political party.

Robert Billingsley

Stafford