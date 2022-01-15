Letter: Mr. Twigg should resign over his disgraceful actions

Twigg should resign over his appalling actions

I am sending this message as a concerned parent of five Spotsylvania public school students. The actions Mr. Kurt Twigg displayed on Jan. 10 were absolutely appalling to say the least.

As a member of the School Board, he should be acting with the upmost respect, which it seems he is lacking. Mr. Twigg should also know what his assignment is, what the rules are for board members, and how to properly hold a meeting. Which clearly, again, he does not know how to do. Our children’s education is not something to be made a mockery of, and that is exactly what he is doing. Mr. Twigg is a whole mockery that displays a lack of education and care.

We have made national news over the mockery Mr. Twigg caused at the Monday board meeting. I do believe that it is in the best interest of our students, staff and parents that he resign from his position on the board immediately, as he will be soon facing recall so that we can elect a new member to the board who actually cares about our children’s education and our staff.

Jessica Ruyts

Spotsylvania