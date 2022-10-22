Letter: Multiracial and multicultural people key to democracy

As a retired applied scientist in a discipline far removed from politics, I have been surprised over the last few years by acquaintances who solicited my opinion on why the MAGA movement has become so popular and vocal in our democracy. I found myself in intellectual ignorance and informed my questioners that I needed to better educate myself. As is scientific procedure, I turned to a world class behavioral psychologist colleague who directed me to the scientific research involving American citizens asked about the future of an American multiracial and multicultural democracy.

The results of my literature search was that approximately 35% of our fellow citizens have an existential fear of multicultural and multiracial democracy. A subset of the 35% want Christian white males to run our democracy. Psychological research indicates there is no known cure for this deathly fear of a diverse democracy.

Basic applied science can educate us if we are receptive. For example, the results taught me, to my great emotional relief, to discontinue my need to enter into futile reasonable debate with my MAGA friends. Unfortunately, the results of this research did not define the extreme manifestation forms we are experiencing today related to the fear of a diverse democracy. One demonstration of this despair over diversity voiced to me by my MAGA associates is that this fear will accompany them into the voting booth.

As a researcher having learned and professionally grown during a lifelong interaction with a diverse scientific community, I am comfortable not excluding multiracial and multicultural citizens from our democracy. This maligned population amongst us expands the potential for discovery and solutions for a wide range of problems long plaguing and baffling society.

I will be voting for a diverse democracy when I enter the voting booth.

Robert Marshall

Spotsylvania