LETTER: Music heals body and mind during pandemic

Music heals

body and mind during pandemic

I was very happy to read, “Sing, Dance, Play: Music can help you heal” [Jan. 3]. Music has helped my inner health and mind. Music has also helped me learn to cope with my stress and anxiety, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I become somewhat more relaxed as the music plays.

I start my daily mornings cooking up oatmeal for breakfast as I turn on the radio and start moving, singing and dancing a little. .This helps me get into a positive mood to face the day ahead.

I do feel that certain songs bring back memories that are stored in the deep memory area of my brain. Listening to music keeps me quiet and is a good form of therapy.

I do a lot of detailed work, and with music I can stay focused for a good amount of time and do it well. Music is an art, but also a tonic to my health and my mind. I just turn up the radio, and I am good to go!

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford