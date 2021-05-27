LETTER: MWH, Cigna need to work things out

MWH, Cigna need to work things out

My family and I are heartbroken and angry to hear about the breakdown of contract negotiations between Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna [“Mary Washington Healthcare may end contract with Cigna,” May 21]. If the last 15 months have shown us anything, it’s the importance of access to sound, quality health care.

And as the area is beginning to see a positive turn in COVID cases and residents are looking to get back to regular medical visits, thousands are going to want to get non-critical medical visits, tests, prevention, etc. taken care of and are going to find themselves without coverage.

Never mind those with chronic illnesses who are going to find themselves having to drive an hour north or south to visit a provider who accepts their insurance. Or pay out of pocket for their care and have to choose between food, housing or health care—or face bankruptcy.

This all disproportionately impacts those at the lower-income tiers.

I hope that both Cigna and Mary Washington Healthcare negotiators bring their common-sense, human-centered, “do no harm” selves to the negotiation table and do the right thing by reaching an agreement that doesn’t injure and punish their customers and patients in the region.