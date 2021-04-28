LETTER: MWHC's vaccine program outshone the state's

MWHC’s vaccine program outshone the state’s

I gave up waiting for the Virginia Department of Health to vaccinate my 89-year-old mother and me. After hearing that Mary Washington Healthcare was offering vaccinations, I signed up on their site on April 8.

Still dubious after the gross inefficiency of the state program, on April 9 I was able to schedule my appointment at MWHC for April 13.

I can only compare the MWHC vaccination system with Disneyland, where traffic and parking management are efficient, and where the staff are consistently friendly, helpful and competent.

While checking out, they even scheduled my second vaccination under the Rappahannock Area Health District COVID-19 vaccine program, which is administered by MWHC.

Thank goodness!

My mother, who is 89 and has COPD, has been on the VDH’s Statewide Pre-Registration for COVID-19 Vaccine list since Jan. 17. She clearly meets the criteria for vaccination in Phase 1(b).

But the only messages we have gotten from them were text messages: “You are pre-registered for a COVID 19 vaccine in Virginia & will be contacted for your turn.”