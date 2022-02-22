Letter: My beliefs

Beliefs are starting point for healing nation
Our beliefs are a good starting point for a conversation dealing with differing viewpoints. I believe that we all need to start those conversations, instead of kicking around worn-out rhetoric or avoiding conversation with anyone who may differ in their beliefs.
I believe most Americans love this country, understand that it is less than perfect, and hope that their children are happier and healthier and more financially secure than the previous generation.
I believe in freedom and justice for all.
I believe that every person has a right to a quality education regardless of where they live, their color, their sexual identity, religious beliefs or ethnicity.
I believe in making sure that everyone has the right to vote.
I believe in people earning a fair wage, equality, hard work, compassion and love.
I believe the American people, that wonderful diverse mix of humanity, can work out the problems facing this country and the world without resorting to insults, threats and derogatory tweets.
I believe that the rights we enjoy carry with them responsibilities.
Let’s start the conversation from a place of compassion, and listen and discuss the issues, problems and conflicts so that we may give our children hope in the future rather than fear.
Sandy Kenyon
Spotsylvania