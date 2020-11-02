LETTER: My mail-in ballot got lost in the mail

My mail-in ballot got lost in the mail

I tried voting by mail for the first time this year, but my ballot was lost. I had to cancel it and vote early in person.

I literally watched our mailperson take it out of our mailbox and even signed up to receive tracking notifications. After three weeks and no sign that it had been scanned at the post office and no confirmation that it had been received by the elections office, I called, explained my situation, and had my mail-in ballot canceled so I could vote in person.

The person I spoke to even expressed concern, saying that it should not take that long, and suggested that I switch to vote in person. I can’t help but wonder how my ballot was lost when no other letter leaving my mailbox has been lost in the past.

I am so grateful that we have a system of checks and balances to ensure everyone gets their vote counted.

Olivia Havlin

Fredericksburg