LETTER: My mail service has been fine

My mail service
has been fine
Recently, I have received my medicine from the VA in Richmond two to three days earlier than before. On the 24th of October, my wife mailed a package around 11 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Post Office to a person in Indiana, and she received it on Monday morning, the 26th.
So how come only the mail-in ballots are going to be delayed? Makes me wonder.
Bill Messink
Spotsylvania
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!