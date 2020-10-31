 Skip to main content
LETTER: My mail service has been fine
Recently, I have received my medicine from the VA in Richmond two to three days earlier than before. On the 24th of October, my wife mailed a package around 11 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Post Office to a person in Indiana, and she received it on Monday morning, the 26th.

So how come only the mail-in ballots are going to be delayed? Makes me wonder.

Bill Messink

Spotsylvania

