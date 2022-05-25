Letter: "My Old Kentucky Home" has abolitionist roots

‘My Old Kentucky Home’ song has

abolitionist roots

Penny Parrish’s book review of “My Old Kentucky Home” by Emily Bingham [May 21] is deeply disturbing. While I haven’t read the book, it appears it is far off the mark in its analysis. The review certainly is.

The ballad “My Old Kentucky Home” was written as an abolitionist piece, inspired by the tremendously popular novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” Famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass wrote that the song “awakens sympathies for the slave, in which antislavery principles take root, grow, and flourish.”

Musicologist Susan Key has observed that composer Stephen Foster “took a number of steps to mitigate the offensive caricatures of blacks, including depicting blacks as real, suffering human beings, dropping grotesque cartoons from the covers of his minstrel songs, and softening and then eliminating the use of plantation dialect.”

Foster later wrote songs boosting the Union cause during the Civil War, such as “We Are Coming Father Ab’ram, 300,000 More”.

Trashing the memory of America’s greatest composer of popular music as being the antithesis of his true character is sadly reflective of today’s propagandistic educational system. Those incapable of historical perspective have no business writing or reading history.

David Beiler

Falmouth