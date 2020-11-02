LETTER: My own perspective on historic statistics

My own perspective on historic statistics

With regard to the letter [“Something’s wrong with COVID statistics,” Oct. 28], all such statistics should be questioned.

For example, the 2,407 deaths at Pearl Harbor were the result of “Severe Water Ingestion,” not the Japanese, so we should never have declared war on the Japanese empire.

The 2,977 deaths on 9/11 were actually caused by “Big Building Collapses,” so former President Obama should never have taken vengeance on Osama Bin Laden.

And the four deaths at Benghazi were a result of “Lead Poisoning” and Hillary Clinton should never have been subjected to 11 hours of harassment by the Congress!

Gary Greenhalgh

Locust Grove