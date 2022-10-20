Letter: My two cents on the paper's changes

I want to add my voice to the recent changes in the newspaper. First of all, I really enjoy the reporting that has been done months ago of local high school sports. I have kept up with them since my son, Rocky Meadows, participated in sports at Orange County High School, back in 2008. There was never much in the paper back then on high school sports, particularly Orange High School. Keep this up!

I really like the full page on television shows. I am now retired, and television is a big part of my life. I don't much like the change in the comics, but it's OK. However, I can't believe you have deleted three of my favorites: Dr. Donohoe or Dr. Roach, Heloise and Dear Abby. Surely, you will bring those back. I don't like "Ask Amy" at all. She takes a lot of space, and she is just not very interesting.

Well, at least you are still delivering the paper to my door early every morning. Thank you so much.

Betty Meadows

Spotsylvania