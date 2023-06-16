As a voter I look at character, loyalty experience and integrity as key issues. In the race for state senator in the 27th District, I was shocked that Matt Strickland refused to attend the forum put on by Republicans to go face to face with Del. Tara Durant.

Information is coming out about Strickland and his disrespect for the governor, calling him "an American in name only." It remains clear to me this man is no Republican and should join the Democrats if he can't give our governor simple respect. Gov. Youngkin is doing a wonderful job and needs team players to join him to pass difficult legislation. Durant has showed she is capable of doing that. I question Strickland's loyalty and patriotism.