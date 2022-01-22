 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: My vote is sacred
We should agree that voting is sacred right

My vote is sacred, and no legislator is going to play God and ignore it or make it hard to cast.

My ancestors fought in wars to preserve our democracy, and we’re not going to disrespect the cause for which they fought. We sing Lee Greenwood’s song “I’m proud to be an American” with the lyrics, “I know I’m free and I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.”

Don’t ever tread on my vote. It is my sacred, God- given right to vote and be heard. We should all agree it’s our sacred right.

Adam Simonoff

King George

