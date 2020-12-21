LETTER: Name special counsel to investigate Biden family

Name special counsel to look

into Biden family

As a result of the 2020 election, our country is deeply divided. I have one suggestion that might help. Both Democrats and Republicans should encourage Attorney General Bill Barr to appoint a special counsel to deal with the Biden family investigation.

The AG showed he didn’t play politics with the information. Such an appointment would help inoculate Mr. Biden from any charges of trying to influence the process or outcome.

The public would have more confidence in the outcome. Only if necessary should President Trump do it. If he had to, he would be doing Joe Biden and the country a good turn.

My hope is that people of goodwill rally around this proposal.

Frank J. Jandrowitz

Locust Grove