LETTER: Names for military helicopters are not derogatory

Names for military helicopters are not derogatory

In response to James Greenwood’s letter about the naming of military helicopters after Native American tribes [“Time to address names of offensive military weapons systems,” Aug. 1], they consider it an honor and participate in the naming ceremonies themselves.

You can look it up if you dare.

From a Native American website: “Lakota elders ritually blessed two new South Dakota Army National Guard UH-72A Lakotas at a traditional ceremony on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. Ceremonies like these happened often over the past several decades. So when you think of these helicopters, remember the spirit, confidence, agility, endurance and warrior ethos their names evoke!”

But I’m sure they will appreciate you being offended for them.

William J. Brown

Spotsylvania