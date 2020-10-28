LETTER: National debt ballooned when we cut taxes on the rich

National debt

ballooned when we cut taxes on the rich

I am not sure if Donnie Johnston is old enough to remember the 1950s and 1960s, when the individual tax rate did not favor the rich as it does today [“How many stimulus bills can U.S. afford?” Oct. 24].

Yes, there were deficits each year, but in the 1950s we paid for the first real national highway system under President Eisenhower; and in the 1960s, we fought a 10-year war in Vietnam and introduced Medicare. Both decades were paid for by a much more equitable tax system.

But in the 1980s, then the 1990s, 2000s, and late 2010s, our government went on a tax-cutting orgy to allow the wealthy to keep more of their money. That is when the national debt soared, first to $1 trillion and now to over $22 trillion .

It always amazes me that the Republicans are very quick to give tax breaks to the rich, but refuse to give a leg up to the needy, including cutting their benefits (i.e. health care and education). I am sure that I am not the only one who thinks that it is against all reason for the rich to pay less taxes (proportionally) than the lower classes.

I read the Religion pages. Christianity was based on helping the poor, but we do not practice that in the United States.