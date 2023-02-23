Hard facts about the national debt are difficult to find. They are obscured in government publications by unrelated financial references. The national debt we read about, the secured debt, is about $6.25 trillion; add in unsecured debt like Social Security and Medicare, and the total is $31.45 trillion. There are 157 million taxpayers. This means each taxpayer is $200,318 in debt.

The national debt is paid for by our productivity and measured as GDP. The ratio of debt to GDP is 134%. The previous high was just after WWII, we were swimming in debt at 113%. Simply stated, we are spending more than we make.

Of the $6.25 trillion in secured debt, $5.73 trillion is owed to the Social Security fund, leaving the fund with $2.8 trillion in liquid assets. Congress has been borrowing from the fund for decades to pay other debts. That's like using a credit card to pay another credit card. As a result, most of the fund is in 75-year government bonds. In the past, those bonds have been rolled over into new bonds.

The best way I can put this is our government is using smoke and mirrors when it comes to managing our money and has been doing so for over 80 years. It is not a party problem; it is a supervision problem. The supervisors of Congress, the voters, have been asleep at the switch for three generations.

Folks, a continuing resolution is a documented refusal of Congress to do their jobs. Raising the debt ceiling is necessary at this point to avoid default (bankruptcy). That we are in this position is an indictment of a Congress empowered by sloppy voters and a weakness in the executive branch.

Michael Thompson

Stafford