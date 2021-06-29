LETTER: Native Americans deserve national holiday

Native Americans deserve their own national holiday

Thank you to Donnie Johnston for bringing to light a recommendation for a holiday tribute to Native Americans [“U.S. needs holiday to honor Native Americans,” June 26].

When I read the book “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee” by Dee Brown in the 1970s, I was struck in such a profound way by the cruelty done to Native Americans. I never knew the anguish they suffered on so many levels. This book should be, in my opinion, required reading in high schools/colleges.

This led me to read more about the lost cultures and people, especially the Lakota Sioux. To these people, everything of the earth and sky was sacred and reverenced, which led to a logical belief in an afterlife.

I found a parallel to the ancient beliefs of the Irish Celts (as well as other Celtic peoples), which was so inspiring. Maybe we should adapt their sacred consciousness to rescue ourselves and our earth. However, that is another conversation for another day.

Angela Dolan Martin

Stafford