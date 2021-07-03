LETTER: Native Americans deserve their own holiday

Native Americans deserve their own holiday

I would like to comment on the June 30 letter [“Native Americans deserve their own national holiday”] by Angela Dolan Martin of Stafford.

I’m a proud card-carrying tribal member of the Patawomeck Virginia tribe, whose ancestors were casualties of the leadership of Dr. Walter Plecker, the first registrar of Virginia’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, serving from 1912–1946, and leader of the Anglo-Saxon Clubs of America, a white supremacist organization founded in Richmond that practiced eugenics.

He commissioned Virginia’s “Act of Preserve Integrity” (1924 to 1967), which separated Virginia’s citizens into two simplified racial categories: White and Colored. I found the marriage license register of my great-grandparents checked as “Colored” while searching the Virginia Vital Statistics records.

In her letter, Ms. Martin offered the book, “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee” by Dee Brown and the parallel to the beliefs of Celtic people in conveying her opinion on why Native Americans should have their own national holiday.