Letter: Need more love, less hate

We need more love and less hate in the world

Trump paraphrased- not quoted. Quotes from Jan. 6 speech in Notes.It was truly heartwarming to see and read the story on the front page of The Free Lance–Star on Jan. 30, 2022. The kindness extended to so many by Craig and Stefanie Hughes was truly so unselfish and beyond the call of duty during the January snowstorm.

It exhibited the kind of love we should extend to our fellowman at all times. Their neighbors even assisted in their efforts to aid those stranded.

With so much violence, hate and the pandemic in our world today, it is good to be able to read something positive in the newspaper. It would be good to see so many more of these stories on the front page of our paper. It could encourage more people to reach out to others in love. Our world seems to be filled with so much hate at this time.

Some may not agree, but I believe that our former president has helped to initiate much of the hate that we are now experiencing. His slogan, “I’m going to make America great again,” I interpreted as, “I’m going to make America hate again.” That he did very well.

Like the Hughes family, there are so many good people in this world who do not look at the color of your skin but to your need simply because you are a human being.

This world would be so much better if more people could follow their example.

I have written a poem entitled, “Can You Imagine?” It asks: If you were blind and became my friend and then regained your sight and found out I was not the same race as you, would you remain my friend? The last line states that we are sometimes so blind with our eyes wide open. I hope more people in our community and in our world can truly look at each other as human beings with the same basic needs. The most important being love.

Iretha R. Bumbrey

Fredericksburg