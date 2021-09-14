LETTER: Need to know progressive views of disaster relief post-Ida

Need to know

progressives’ views of disaster relief

In a televised town hall session on Sept. 4, 2019, then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, godfather of the U.S. progressive movement, stated, “If people want to rebuild in an area which will be devastated by the next storm, they’re certainly not going to get federal assistance from my administration.”

His stated view was that we should not rebuild in areas repeatedly damaged by natural events such as hurricanes.

Sen. Sanders is now the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, whose principal responsibility is to develop a concurrent resolution on the budget to serve as the framework for congressional action on spending, revenue and debt-limit legislation.

Given this responsibility, one wonders why our inquisitive press has not sought comments from Sen. Sanders or the rest of the progressives in Congress on the federal government supporting the rebuilding of areas ravaged by Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.

Given his comments and beliefs, does Sanders and his fellow progressives support this action in areas that see continuous storms? What does Sanders’ primary disciple, Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, think about this?