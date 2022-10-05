Letter: Neighborhoods are not I-95 thru-ways

It’s time we stop allowing our city to be treated like a high speed I–95 bypass route.

One of the best indicators of a traffic nightmare on I–95 has become our peaceful national battlefield—Lee Drive. On many an evening run, I find myself at the mercy of a stream of vehicles going as fast as 60 mph on what is supposed to be a low-speed scenic parkway.

The worst experience was in September 2021 when a dump truck hit the bridge in Stafford. I was run off the road multiple times and screamed at by cars from all over the Eastern Seaboard. I was so concerned for my safety that I cut my run in half and went home where I went online to check on the status of the bridge repair. Imagine my surprise when I see an interactive map developed by FAMPO showing in real time how traffic was diverting off of I–95, onto Mine Road, onto Route 2, and finally—onto Lee Drive.

We have the tools to keep places like Lee Drive safe for all road users as is evidenced by the live traffic monitoring capability FAMPO has already demonstrated. During peak traffic incidents on I–95, we should have law enforcement in our city and county available to enforce speed and thru-traffic restrictions in our residential and high pedestrian areas. In the case of Lee Drive, I believe we should be implementing a full thru-traffic restriction during these periods.

While Lee Drive is a microcosm of a larger trend of mapping apps diverting people off I–95 and onto our city streets, it is imperative that we examine how high traffic periods on our notorious interstate impact our city’s infrastructure and our ability to enjoy our community safely.

Natalie Daniels

Fredericksburg