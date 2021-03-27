LETTER: Neighbors should be considerate of one another

Neighbors should

be considerate

of one another

“Business owners speak out against proposal” [March 2] refers to the new city noise ordinance being proposed.

Greg and Sharon Shalawylo, who own Billiken’s Smokehouse, are staunchly against it. They regularly have outside bands playing three to four times a week, late into the night, and if stopped, Greg stated that “you will have no family-owned businesses” downtown.

Greg also stated that if this ordinance passes, then “I will let people know this is not where you want to bring business.” This threat is pretty extreme, as he seems to prefer to close down all businesses rather than work out a reasonable and fair compromise.

The city stated that “we’ve asked people to do the right thing and turn their music down,” but it “wasn’t working.”

We all live in a society of rules and regulations. If we didn’t, then there’d be no controls, and we’ve all seen what people do when the lights go out.