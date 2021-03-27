 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Neighbors should be considerate of one another
0 comments

LETTER: Neighbors should be considerate of one another

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Neighbors should

be considerate

of one another

“Business owners speak out against proposal” [March 2] refers to the new city noise ordinance being proposed.

Greg and Sharon Shalawylo, who own Billiken’s Smokehouse, are staunchly against it. They regularly have outside bands playing three to four times a week, late into the night, and if stopped, Greg stated that “you will have no family-owned businesses” downtown.

Greg also stated that if this ordinance passes, then “I will let people know this is not where you want to bring business.” This threat is pretty extreme, as he seems to prefer to close down all businesses rather than work out a reasonable and fair compromise.

The city stated that “we’ve asked people to do the right thing and turn their music down,” but it “wasn’t working.”

We all live in a society of rules and regulations. If we didn’t, then there’d be no controls, and we’ve all seen what people do when the lights go out.

If I had a loud rock band playing next door to your band and, in essence, we drowned each other out and both of our many patrons complained, then what do you propose we do? May I suggest we live with rules respecting other businesses and for that matter, also the people who live and sleep downtown.

Being a good neighbor, whether it’s your home or business, is what matters and regulations are needed so fairness and consideration is applied across the board.

Larry Bickmann

Spotsylvania

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert