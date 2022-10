Thank you very much for publishing the opinion piece "Spanberger, Vega and real health care reform," by Dr. Jay Brock in The Free Lance–Star for Sunday, Sept. 25.

It demonstrates that in terms of our most pressing current medico-economic need—universal single-payer healthcare—neither Spanberger nor Vega is worth voting for, and that 70% of Americans, because they favor Medicare for All, would make better representatives on that issue than either Spanberger or Vega.