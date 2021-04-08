LETTER;:New constructions put my yard under water

Colonial Beach doesn’t need any more houses built

I have lived here in Colonial Beach for 22 years and never had my backyard under water. A new house was built beside me and has no drainage. It has a gutter on the garage and two on the house that come into my backyard, straight down, and flood everything.

I had to buy three sump pumps to take out the water. I also paid to have my heat and air fixed because of the water, which also got into my shed.

The more they build, the worse it gets. I am not the only one with this problem. The town pays no attention to what you say as long as they get their fair share of the money. I wonder if they even inspect these houses.

There will be no woods left in Colonial Beach because it’s all for sale to build more houses that we don’t need. Cleaning the ditches out is not going to solve the problem in our yards, and nobody cares.

Rose Samuels

Colonial Beach