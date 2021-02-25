LETTER: New COVID package is pork, not relief

New COVID package is pork, not relief

President Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that includes $1,400 for every American earning $75,000 or less. The U.S. population is about 327 million. If Biden were to give $1,400 to every man, woman and child, that would still only add up to about $460 billion.

That raises the question: What is the other $1.5 trillion for? And what about the unspent $1 trillion already approved? Where is all this money going?

Could it be political payback in the form of government pork? Who’s getting this money?

A large portion is going to bail out Democrat governors who have mismanaged their states to the point of near bankruptcy. These are the same governors who have ignored the science that they claim to follow, by keeping their states and schools closed.

These are the same Democrat governors who have destroyed thousands of small businesses, increased crime by defunding police, and watched while large portions of their cities were being looted and burned to the ground.