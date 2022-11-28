Letter: New gun laws don't seem to be working

I read with interest the article authored by my Culpeper friend Donnie Johnston in The Free Lance–Star of Nov. 17 ["What laws will stop the slaughter?"]. I have known Donnie for many years and have not always agreed with him, although I can say he is quite good at firing his verbal volleys on many subjects.

He gets no argument from me that we have an epidemic of needless firearm fatalities, and we seem to not have plausible remedies. I do not agree that half the gun-owning population gets its jollies from indiscriminate firing of weapons. I don’t know where he would get such information in any event.

One facet that does not receive the emphasis that it should is mental illness. When a person takes the life of another in a fit of rage, the shooter must not be in a stable mind at the time when pulling the trigger.

There is much attention being put forth for more strict control and ownership. Many states, including Virginia, have enacted new laws, most of which are directed toward gun ownership. Lawmakers mean well, but I do not see any great improvement in results.

There is constant attack on the NRA and its policies, but I feel sure it is not their members who are doing the illegal killings. Quite the contrary, they encourage safe and legal gun activity. Our Founding Fathers put great emphasis on gun ownership in the Constitution. This was not happenstance. Sadly, there is political force at work which wants to completely revise or overturn our Constitution. I pray this never happens.

We also need a complete overhaul of our criminal justice system, especially as it pertains to the apprehension and confinement of violent criminals. The arrest of such a person can accomplish two things, namely, locking up a criminal and probably removing a weapon from illegal public use.

Bernard Fleming

Culpeper