LETTER: New organization, same philanthropy

New organization, same philanthropy

Since 1998, the Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation has donated over $12 million to many community organizations to support a variety of worthy causes. It has been my honor to serve as the president of the foundation since its inception.

The time has come to place the remainder of the foundation’s assets—still over $13 million—into the capable stewardship of The Community Foundation. We chose to entrust these funds with The Community Foundation because of their demonstrated ability to advocate for the vitality and well-being of the region.

For more than 20 years, the foundation’s many donors have established over 170 funds, giving over $1.5 million annually to local nonprofits, churches and schools.

Over the years, our fund’s charitable giving has also supported a wide variety of organizations, ranging from youth organizations, animal rescue groups, cultural events, health care institutions, historic preservation and social service organizations, plus many more.