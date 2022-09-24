Letter: New partial real estate tax relief possible for certain military widow(er)s

New tax relief for certain military widow(er)s

who lost a military spouse in the line of duty, Gov. Youngkin signed House Bill 957 on April 5, effective Jan. 1, 2022, which authorizes localities to establish a separate class of real property for the widow(er)’s primary residence. This separate class of property would allow for a tax rate on their primary residence that is lower than the one currently in effect. This new class, and its tax rate, cannot be established until they are voted into law by your locality’s governing body. Contact your local supervisor or councilmember as soon as possible to get a proposed ordinance for this new tax class and rate on to their next agenda. For details, see Code of Virginia § 58.1-3228.2—Classification of real property owned by certain surviving spouses for tax purposes.