LETTER: News media just parroting Biden's propaganda

Since Jan. 20, President Joe Biden and his talking heads have had much to say, promise and obfuscate about the crisis on the southern border. The national media has done little but parrot the administration’s propaganda.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ laughing at the subject is an insult to both law enforcement on the border, who are trying to protect this nation with both hands tied behind their back, and the real victims of the crisis: the children, women and men who are being used as pawns, and the victims of the drugs, weapons and criminals being smuggled in behind the innocent who are being drawn in like moths to a candle.