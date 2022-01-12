Letter: NFL excessive celebrations are unprofessional

NFL celebrations are unprofessional; just play the game

I totally agree with Donnie Johnston on the excessive celebrations in the NFL (“NFL needs to sack the excessive celebrations,” Jan. 8). It is totally unnecessary for a professional player to break out in some form of interpretive dance or a group rave when they are doing what they are paid to do (which is usually astronomical). Yes, you made a play, and you did good job, so now keep it up. Keep doing your job!

These outbursts are especially annoying when your team is losing, sometimes horribly, and you stop the running back at the line of scrimmage. Yea, here comes the arm waving, leg pumping spectacle. No celebration is needed here, and just watching some of these ridiculous exultations makes me grimace. I feel some of these over-the-top celebrations can almost be construed as taunting, which is a penalty.

So come on all you NFL referees, owners and ballplayers. Let’s cut out the “Happy Dance” until after the game is over. Then you may skip and gyrate to your hearts delight—especially if you won!

John Walt

Fredericksburg