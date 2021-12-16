Letter: No Confederate tried for treason

No Confederate was tried for treason
In Jeff Schulze’s book review of Allen Guelzo’s “Robert E. Lee: A Life,” the author seems to conclude that Gen. Lee committed treason against the United States.
In fact, not one Confederate officer or official was tried for treason. And there is a reason for that. Writing to his former colleagues in Lincoln’s cabinet in July of 1866, Salmon Chase, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, warned “If you bring these (Confederate) leaders to trial, it will condemn the North, for by the Constitution, secession is not rebellion.”
Lawrence D. Mason
King George