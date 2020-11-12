LETTER: No confidence in U.S. election process

No confidence in U.S. election process

Elizabeth Suzanne Willis’ letter of Nov. 10 [“Large dollar donations don’t belong in elections”] argues against big-corporate-money being allowed to influence U.S. elections. I agree with Ms. Willis.

However, I think such policies will only be carried out in Utopia and Heaven. Big money, legal or illegal, will always find its way into U.S. elections, especially in those affecting large populations.

We are long past the days when the local aristocrat could set out a barrel of whiskey for “his people” to partake of before voting audibly.

After reading of the shabby practices that took place in recent federal elections, I’ll probably never trust another one unless the Supreme Court takes action quickly to nullify all of those tainted mail-in ballots cast in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

I won’t trust any election that doesn’t require voters to show up in person and display photo evidence of identity and residence. I don’t care how much inconvenience that causes.

Voting should be hard. We get serious, adult voters that way. And results must be tabulated on Election Day.