LETTER: No customer service at Post Office

No customer service at Post Office

This letter is in support of Carla Jenkins, who wrote about the poor service at the Princess Anne Post Office [“Problem at Post Office is management, not carriers,” Aug. 19]. While it is understandable that times are tough right now and that mail delivery has been extremely erratic, the recent behavior of a substitute driver in my neighborhood should be reported.

On Aug. 10, this carrier “flew” around my cul-de-sac at a fairly high rate of speed and never stopped at a single mailbox. None of my neighbors got mail that day, nor did he stop at my mailbox to pick up my outgoing mail even though my flag was up.

Obviously, I have no way of knowing if this carrier was having some sort of emergency, but there is no way I could have reported this because it is a well-known fact that the Post Office never answers its phone. There is absolutely no customer service there.

Where does the public go for help or information from an agency that doesn’t care?

Donna Walmsley

Spotsylvania