LETTER: No excuse for littering Park & Ride lots

No excuse

for littering

Park & Ride lots

Convenient Park & Ride commuter lots, which are becoming more familiar in our neighborhoods, are wonderful tools to help diminish traffic!

But the debris that some people inexplicably leave behind is also becoming a familiar eyesore.

For some, these lots have become places where they clean out their vehicles and dump debris, such as cigarettes and beverage containers.

There is a current need for teams of volunteers to adopt some of these commuter lots for litter removal. Many people have been part of VDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program for decades. Now there is a need for new blood to step up as a short-term solution.

The Park & Ride lot at Oak Grove in Westmoreland County has been cleaned numerous times in the past two years. After each cleanup, it takes only two weeks before that lot has been trashed again.

There must be something the authorities can do to keep litterbugs from trashing commuter lots.

Why not install security cameras or issue parking permits?