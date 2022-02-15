Letter: No excuses for animal cruelty

No excuses for cruelty to any animal

The story on Gracie and Dean broke my heart. I was sickened to see the condition those dogs were in. How can anyone be so cruel and inhumane? I truly do not understand the thought process that enables someone to treat another living thing this way.

I have heard all the excuses for the starvation of animals, and usually they say they can’t afford dog food. Well, there are resources available to help people with that.

Most food banks offer pet food; the Fredericksburg SPCA offers help as well. PetSmart and Chewy deliver food to your house. And there are plenty of organizations that would have taken those dogs in if the owners could not or would not take care of them.

I hope the people responsible for the condition of these dogs get punished to the fullest extent of the law, and frankly, the animal cruelty laws in Virginia don’t go far enough!

Hats off to the animal control officer who continues to help these poor dogs. I hope these people who did this are never allowed to own another animal.

Linda Conrad

Spotsylvania