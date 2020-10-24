LETTER: No excuses to avoid voting this time

No excuses to avoid voting this time

Now let’s do the math. Of the 8,626,610 residents in Virginia, 6,674,671 are of voting age, and about 65.1 percent are registered to vote. That equals 4,345,210 voters.

Presidential races are the big draw, yet in 2016, only 68.7 percent of those registered in the Old Dominion voted. In federal elections from 2000 to 2012, voter turnouts ranged anywhere from 57.2 to 63.8 percent. Participation rates are consistent, so this is nothing out of the ordinary.

Why aren’t those numbers much higher since voting itself is sacrosanct, as it has been for well over two centuries?

You might dismiss the other 34.9 percent (2,629,820 Virginians) who don’t vote or aren’t registered as apathetic.

But voter suppression affects turnout, too. Anything used to scare away, threaten, bully, harangue, shut precincts and so on just so voters lose faith in democracy are merely spurious ploys to keep voters away.

There’s no reason not to vote early (until Oct. 31), absentee, or in-person on Nov. 3. As of Oct 19, some 1,300,000 Virginians already had. Try not to let the myriad surveys, straw polls or media dazzle lull or distract you. Your vote will matter very much.