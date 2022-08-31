Letter: No fence for southern border, but Biden's beachfront home gets one?

No Southern border fence, but one for beachfront home?

President Biden, as a candidate, stated in August 2020, “There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration.” Shortly after taking office in January 2021, President Biden signed an executive order to halt all future border wall projects.

To date, in Fiscal Year 2022, there have been close to 2 million arrests for illegal border crossings in the United States. This does not include an estimated number of “get aways” of almost 1 million. These inactions cause fentanyl, human trafficking, terrorists and gangs to enter our country undetected.

When questioned about wall construction in Arizona, White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre stated, “We are not finishing the wall; we are cleaning up the mess the prior administration left behind in their failed attempt to build a wall.” Later stating, “A border wall is an ineffective use of taxpayers’ dollars.”

These statements make no sense. She is not competent enough to represent the administration as the press secretary, but I must admit she is a good reader of information evidently prepared for her by individuals who have no idea what they are talking about.

If one does not believe this, just watch one of her press conferences.

The Biden administration never ceases to amaze me with their policies that appear to change with the wind. The administration has stated on occasions there is modern technology and more efficient ways than a wall to control our borders.

My question is: If a wall is an ineffective use of taxpayers’ dollars, why has the Department of Homeland Security recently authorized a contract to a Delaware construction company in the amount of approximately $500,000 (taxpayer’s money, by the way) for a fence currently being erected around President Biden’s beachfront home? Maybe there are more cost-effective ways to secure his beachfront property.

Stephen Schenk

Spotsylvania