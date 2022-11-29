Letter: No intention to give up driving

In answer to a recent letter about older citizens giving up driving, I am 80 years old and have no intention of giving my car keys to my children. One lives in Delaware, and the other lives in Australia. Like a lot of seniors, I am a widow living by myself. How would the writer suggest I get around to doctors, dentists, and other appointments? To suggest I should stop driving is ageism.

Does the writer know many seniors? How many of them are not good drivers? Lots of us have our cars paid for and try to live normal lives. In what world do seniors have children living with them to be their chauffeurs?

This may surprise some, but I volunteer two days a week as a receptionist and also register people to vote in the library two to three days a week. I am active. I don't sit home and expect others to wait on me. I pass my eye exams.

There is a big loneliness problem that many seniors have. Seniors have enough problems in life on a fixed income, without making us dependent on Ubers and taxis? Much too expensive.

Judith Lawrence

Spotsylvania