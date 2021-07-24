LETTER: No 'leeway' to suspend ADA requirements

No ‘leeway’ to suspend ADA requirements
Using my cane, I cautiously navigated around the University of Texas campus. I found it very stressful to not know what was ahead of me, but I had a trained orientation and mobility instructor who gave me information about my surroundings to ensure my safety.
Taking the blindfold off, I breathed a sigh of relief. My training to become a teacher of the visually impaired made me very aware of the challenges of traveling with obstacles everywhere.
In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed. This federal civil rights law prohibits discrimination based on disability, ensuring that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. This includes public accommodations and local government services.
I was incredulous when I read the FLS’s article on July 16 when it stated, “During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants in downtown Fredericksburg were given leeway when it came to following Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.”
My reaction was twofold. First, that the FLS would publish something that indicates that federal laws can be shelved at the whim of a city indicates to me that they need training in the ADA regulations.
Second, the city attorney’s office scrutinizes every action that the City Council proposes. I contacted their office and was told that the city never allowed any “leeway” of the ADA during COVID.
I hope The Free Lance–Star will publish an article explaining the ADA to the public, educate their staff, and apologize to the City of Fredericksburg for their egregious article.
I suggest that businesses either not use “sandwich boards” which advertise their businesses or place them directly next to their entries, as it is difficult for cane and wheelchair users to move without obstruction on our city sidewalks.
Julie Kay
Fredericksburg