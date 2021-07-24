LETTER: No 'leeway' to suspend ADA requirements

No ‘leeway’ to suspend ADA requirements

Using my cane, I cautiously navigated around the University of Texas campus. I found it very stressful to not know what was ahead of me, but I had a trained orientation and mobility instructor who gave me information about my surroundings to ensure my safety.

Taking the blindfold off, I breathed a sigh of relief. My training to become a teacher of the visually impaired made me very aware of the challenges of traveling with obstacles everywhere.

In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed. This federal civil rights law prohibits discrimination based on disability, ensuring that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. This includes public accommodations and local government services.

I was incredulous when I read the FLS’s article on July 16 when it stated, “During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants in downtown Fredericksburg were given leeway when it came to following Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.”

My reaction was twofold. First, that the FLS would publish something that indicates that federal laws can be shelved at the whim of a city indicates to me that they need training in the ADA regulations.