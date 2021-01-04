LETTER: No mention that China is responsible for pandemic

No mention that China is responsible for pandemic

With regard to your Jan. 1, 2021, edition and the articles about the most important events during 2020, I found it puzzling that on the section dedicated to the pandemic, you failed to mention anything about how the virus came not only to our area, but to the rest of the world.

I understand the articles were centered on what was going on in our area, but not to even mention the origins of the virus seems to border on journalistic malpractice.

It seems to me that journalists throughout the country have a muzzle on with regards to China causing this worldwide pandemic. It is quite rare for any article I read in any publication to find any mention of China with regard to the pandemic.

Why the news media seems so reluctant to focus any blame where it belongs as to the origin of this worldwide crisis is very bewildering to me. I’m sure if it had originated in Russia, we would hear about it every day. Stop protecting China.

Robert Devine

Stafford