LETTER: No need to cast negative light on library system

No need to cast bad light on library system
From my perspective, the Central Rappahannock Regional Library is a well-run organization that seems to be facing accusations of questionable use of funds and underrepresentation by some on the Stafford Board of Supervisors.
From a user’s perspective, I appreciate the shared collection that is very current, the ease of use of the online system, the availability of using other libraries (under normal circumstances), and the curbside pick-up that has been instituted.
By all means, any county-funded organization should be able to withstand accountability and should be transparent in its reporting. Likewise, an agreement that was formulated 27 years ago should be open for periodic review.
What is troublesome to me is that it appears that our board has chosen to air their concerns publicly before taking these matters up with the library and its board of trustees. This is certainly not a process that would be well-received in many organizations.
By stating that a “360 review of all employees” should be conducted, I hope that employees are informed of this process and it is conducted by a trained professional to have the intended positive affect. Mentioned in isolation, it sounds very threatening.
I am not sure what decisions are brought before the Library Board of Trustees that warrants a difference in representation among jurisdictions. Has Stafford gotten shorted because of this representation?
Sometimes the larger entity has to recognize that it is contributing to the greater good of the region, and pulling out of the CRRL would likely have a negative regional impact.
Please go back to the beginning and develop a plan with the library staff and their board before publicly stating positions that reflect negatively on our library system. You could simply say that it is time for a library review.
Donna Lewis
Stafford
