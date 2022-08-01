Letter: No need to read the entire book

I don’t need to read the book, either

Regarding Kirk Twigg’s not feeling the need to read eight books in their entirety, you don’t have to read the entire book when even a portion of these books cross the line of morality and decency, be it repetitive foul language or sexually explicit content. If you deem these books appropriate for your child, then that is great! Spend your own money on them—not my tax dollars.

I was sent an excerpt of one of these books yesterday and the F word, or a variation thereof, was used 24 times on the same, single page. I found it added nothing to the story and that it was redundant and very distracting. The characters sounded like illiterate imbeciles. If the only word you can find to state your feelings is that, as an author you have failed miserably and need to find a different line of work.

I am a pretty open-minded person. To use it once to illustrate a strong message doesn’t bother me, but this was ridiculous. I actually wrote it out without that word in it, and it made a lot more sense and flowed so much better. Any decent English teacher would have a field day with the sentence structure of this page alone. I sincerely question the publisher’s credentials.

Elizabeth Smith

Spotsylvania