Letter: No one has 'gone high'

None ‘go high’ in today’s political reality

Henry Thomassen mentions Michelle Obama’s call to “go high when they go low” in his letter to the editor, “It’s time for Democrats to take off their gloves” [July 27].

Unfortunately, the Democrats went low after President Trump was elected in 2016, evidenced by the vitriol and amount of destruction right after his inauguration and continuing up to today as evidenced by the continuing violence, especially in Democrat-led cities.

Mrs. Obama was right that we need to “go high,” but so much of U.S. society (as well as around the world) has gone low in morality that it is no wonder we see a deteriorating society that ignores the rule of law, ignores penalties for criminal behavior, and ignores rules of civility.

All you have to do today is watch TV shows or computer games and you’ll see how our society has gone low. We will not advance as a society until we face these facts and have the courage to change.

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove