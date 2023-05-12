The City Council in Fredericksburg is moving toward a vote that would by-right permit the building of Accessory Dwelling Units on each single-family property in single-family neighborhoods. Every R-2, R-4 and R-8 property will be “up-zoned,” allowing homeowners to add 400 square foot rental apartments for two tenants on their private property. Why haven’t all property owners been given personal notice of such radical zoning changes?

Some councilmen are targeting the city’s single-family homes and neighborhoods as places to increase our city’s population and density. They propose allowing ADUs to proliferate throughout single-family neighborhoods, thus, increasing density, impacting parking, traffic, city services, tax increases for new city employees, schools, law enforcement and social services.

The Planning Commission held a series of public meetings on ADUs. The commission has produced no data, no studies undertaken of the city’s so-called “missing” housing, and no facts showing a genuine problem ADUs will solve.

What problem is council trying to solve? Affordable housing? Lack of apartments? The city has no accurate count of rental units — apartments and single-family houses. With 1,400 new apartments proposed, is there a need for more?

I have attended Planning Commission meetings on ADUs, heard questions and responses. It’s my opinion the Planning Commission has not demonstrated a need for ADUs. ADU zoning changes are a solution in search of a problem.

Council, please vote no on ADUs.

Ralph Joseph

Fredericksburg