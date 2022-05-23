Letter: Normalize life without abortion

Normalize life without abortion

Remember when pro-choicers’ goal was to keep abortion safe, legal and rare? Many admired their earnestness as they held coat hangers and marched for the pregnant 11-year-old, the mother who could not afford another child, the rape victim, the woman expecting a baby with an untreatable medical condition, and the one whose own health was precarious.

But somehow, we got from there to the “I (Heart) Abortion” era, which sounds like a macabre T-shirt saying because it actually is one.

Abortion became a joke—literally. Comedian Michelle Wolf incorporated it into her stand-up routine at a White House correspondents’ dinner, then celebrated Independence Day on her Netflix show with a “Salute to Abortion.” She asked God to bless America and abortion.

Rare? Not so much. Platforms such as Youth Testify and Shout Your Abortion were created so that women could “normalize” the procedure by explaining why they had no regrets about their one to three abortions.

Late-term abortion, and a Planned Parenthood doctor discussing the procurement of fetal tissue during abortion in a manner Planned Parenthood’s president later apologized for as “not reflect[ing] … compassion,” are not the only horror shows.

However, all joking and levity have suddenly been cast aside, and abortion advocates are again talking about the pregnant 11-year-old, etc., and dressing up as victimized handmaids. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen even warned that overturning Roe v. Wade “would have damaging effects on the economy.” Translation: Hooray for 63 million aborted babies!

Abortion advocates have overplayed their hand, sidestepped decency and bulldozed over the real victims. There can be no civil debate without a consensus that abortion is tragic.

Normalize this: Pregnant women typically experience a profound sense of protectiveness toward their unborn babies. To ignore or deny this has a damaging effect on everyone—not just women.

Bridgett Roos

Stafford