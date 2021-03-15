LETTER: Northam overstepped in COVID response

Governor Northam overstepped in COVID response

I agree with your assessment of Gov. Northam’s handling of the school situation [“A hard lesson in crisis management,” Editorial, March 11], although I don’t believe you came to the proper conclusion.

Early on, it was apparent that the people most at risk were the elderly. As you pointed out, they accounted for around 80 percent of the deaths. While no one wants to get COVID, a large percentage of the people coming down with it had no symptoms, and another large percentage had what we used to call the flu.

We have never before closed businesses because of the flu. But that’s what our governor did. He also closed the schools to protect our young people.

Even after it was proven that the virus is of little threat to young people, he still didn’t revisit his decision. Now he wants legislation to reopen the schools. He closed them without legislation; why can’t he reopen them the same way?